CBSE Practicals: Who Will Conduct? What Are the COVID Guidelines?
CBSE has said that practicals & internal assessment for Class 10 & 12 will be conducted from 1 March to 11 June.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has said that practical examinations, project work and internal assessment for Class 10 and 12 students will be conducted from 1 March to 11 June.
Since schools have reopened for Class 10 and 12 in most states, the board has advised students to attend physical practical classes and prepare for examinations by strictly following all COVID-19 protocols.
Where will practicals be conducted? Can school teachers conduct it?
According to CBSE, practical examinations and project assessments will be conducted in respective schools. However, the board has clarified that these examinations can only be conducted by an external practical examiner. However, an internal examiner will also be present throughout the process.
If practicals are conducted by a teacher other than the one appointed by the board, the examination will be cancelled and students will be awarded marks that are proportionate to what they score in that particular written exam.
In such an event, de-affiliation proceedings will the started against the school and the principal will be fully responsible for adhering to CBSE guidelines.
What Are the COVID-19 rules?
According to CBSE, schools could divide a batch of students into two sub-groups for conducting practical classes and experiments should be placed in such a way, so that social distancing is maintained at all times.
In addition, students must be made aware of COVID-19 health protocols like wearing of masks, washing of hands and laboratories will have to be sanitiSed after each batch and hand sanitisers have to be placed within the reach of students.
Can students bring their own sanitiser?
Yes, students have been allowed to bring a small, transparent bottle of sanitiser, along with their own masks and gloves. Students have also been asked to wash before and after practicals.
If any student feels unwell, her practical could be conducted separately.
Moreover during viva, the examiner and students will not face each other and will instead have their face in the same direction.
