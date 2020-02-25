CBSE Postpones Exams Scheduled for 26 February in Northeast Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday, 25 February, said that on the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, it has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for 26 February in northeast Delhi.
However, in the rest of Delhi, exams will be conducted as per schedule, a press note released by CBSE said.
The press note stated that the next date for the students affected by the postponing of the exams will be announced shortly.
CBSE has also released a list of 86 schools affected by the order.
Earlier, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had tweeted saying that while all schools in northeast Delhi will remain shut tomorrow, he had requested CBSE to postpone Wednesday’s exams for the schools.
