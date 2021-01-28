Edu Minister to Discuss Changes in CBSE School Curriculum Today
Dr Pokhriyal is expected to discuss changes to school curriculum that will me implemented from the 2021-22 session.
In a meeting with more than 1,000 principals, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday, 28 January, discuss changes to school curriculum that will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session, the Central Board of Secondary Education said in a statement.
During the interaction, slated to begin at 2 pm, Dr Pokhriyal is expected to discuss ways in which the National Education Policy 2020 can be implemented in schools.
“Schools will actually need to redefine the teaching and learning process and change the pedagogical structure for a proper implementation of NEP 2020 to witness the trajectory of transformation.”CBSE Statement
CBSE also said that following this interaction, the board will be steering the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School Complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020.
NEP Reforms in Schools
Apart from completely overhauling the pedagogical structure by suggesting a new, learning and vocation-based curriculum, NEP 2020 also provides for quality early childhood care and education for all children between 3-6 years.
While seeking to make board exams low-stake, NEP 2020 suggests upto two board exams in a school year, with the provision of an improvement exam.
The policy also emphasises the use of mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction till Class 5, while recommending its continuance till Class 8 and beyond.
