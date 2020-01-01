CBSE Mandates 75% Attendance for Class 10, 12 Exams

Students should have a minimum 75 percent attendance to be able to appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The CBSE, in its latest notice, has directed all schools to calculate attendance of students who have to appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams this year, as on 1 January 2020.

Students whose attendance will be calculated less than 75 percent will not be allowed to appear for the exams, as per the rule mandated by the CBSE.

The CBSE board exams will commence from 15 February and admit cards will be released only for students who are eligible by all means, including that of mandatory attendance. The list of candidates with short attendance will reach regional offices and the final decision will be taken on or before 7 January.