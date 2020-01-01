CBSE Mandates 75% Attendance for Class 10, 12 Exams
Students should have a minimum 75 percent attendance to be able to appear for Class 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The CBSE, in its latest notice, has directed all schools to calculate attendance of students who have to appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams this year, as on 1 January 2020.
Students whose attendance will be calculated less than 75 percent will not be allowed to appear for the exams, as per the rule mandated by the CBSE.
The CBSE board exams will commence from 15 February and admit cards will be released only for students who are eligible by all means, including that of mandatory attendance. The list of candidates with short attendance will reach regional offices and the final decision will be taken on or before 7 January.
As per the circular, no case will be considered post the deadline and all the standard operating procedures for calculation of attendance will have to be followed.
Several new methods will kick-in, in the CBSE board exams from 2020, including two-level maths and a lesser number of questions.
The question paper will also have 33 percent options and more questions on higher-order thinking skills in comparison to questions based on rote memorisation.
Instead of being of 100 marks, the theory exams will be for 80 marks. Internal assessment will amount to 20 marks in total in subjects where there is no practical assessment.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)