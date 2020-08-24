CBSE Launches Class 6-10 Teaching Manuals for Science and Maths
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, 22 August, launched new Teacher Energised Resource Manuals (TERM) for teaching Science, Mathematics from Classes 6 to 10 in collaborations with the Central Square Foundation.
The manuals are part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to help teachers align their methods of teaching to build competencies and deliver learning outcomes.
Each chapter of the manual correspond to respective chapters in the NCERT textbooks. The chapters are structured with the NCERT learning outcomes in mind and list learning objectives. Every chapter has a set of assessment items and sample strategies for transaction of concepts.
The manuals are available on Science and Mathematics subjects on the CBSE board website- cbseacademic.nic.in
