CBSE, Facebook Launch Online Courses on Digital Safety, AR

The course modules are also designed for secondary school students and also aims to train 10,000 teachers. The registration process for these courses begin from 6 July and conclude on 20 July. According to the official CBSE notice, the digital safety course will begin on 6 August while the AR course will commence on 10 August.

Students and teachers will be nominated by their education institutions and every participant will be provided with an e-certificate.

“The ability to navigate through these challenges and situations has become more vital than ever. Considering this, CBSE has partnered with Facebook India to launch free and comprehensive training programmes.”