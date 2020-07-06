CBSE, Facebook Launch Online Courses on Digital Safety, AR
The Central Board of Secondary Education and social media giant Facebook on Sunday, 5 July, announced a collaboration to launch a new training curriculum for teachers and students on "digital safety and online well-being" and "Augmented Reality (AR)".
“Growing internet access and usage, online abuse, bullying, misinformation, fake news, internet addiction etc are increasingly becoming important issues to deal with,” CBSE said in an official circular.
The course modules are also designed for secondary school students and also aims to train 10,000 teachers. The registration process for these courses begin from 6 July and conclude on 20 July. According to the official CBSE notice, the digital safety course will begin on 6 August while the AR course will commence on 10 August.
Students and teachers will be nominated by their education institutions and every participant will be provided with an e-certificate.
“The ability to navigate through these challenges and situations has become more vital than ever. Considering this, CBSE has partnered with Facebook India to launch free and comprehensive training programmes.”
The education board had earlier also launched a ‘Cyber Security Handbook’ for students of Class 9 to 12. The handbook discussed topics such as digital security, digital rights and responsibilities and digital law.
The handbook comes in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown that has forced many schools to move their classes online.
