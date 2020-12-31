Meme Fest Erupts on Twitter as Edu Min Announces CBSE Board Dates

While many on Twitter took out a moment to express the depth to which they would not miss the year 2020, some chose participate in a meme fest after Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal declared that class 10 and 12 CBSE exams would begin from 4 May next year.

Drawing inspiration from popular Bollywood films, here’s how Twitter users unleashed their imagination to portray what they thought was the mood among students.