CBSE 2020: All You Need To Know About CBSE Exam Centre Locator App
As the board exam for CBSE Class 10 and 12 are approaching, the stress level of the students has also risen up. CBSE earlier declared the date sheet and have also started issuing the admit cards to the students. However, during the student's preparation, locating the exam centre comes up as a common issue among the students.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has made it easy for the students by launching an app to locate the exam centres easily. Students can access the application on android mobiles only, by visiting and downloading the CBSE ECL app which is available on the Google Store.
"The Exam Centre Locator App – CBSE ECL APP – is an android based mobile app which can be used by students to locate their examination centre and see the distance between current location and examination centre," the board said.
As students were facing problem in locating their exam centre, the board took this initiative in the year 2017 and launched the app on 9 March to solve the problem of many students. Students can locate the address, images and the location from the application. If you are unable to operate the app properly, down below are the steps to use the app correctly.
How To Use CBSE ECL App?
- Firstly, students have to register themselves by entering their mobile number in the app which is available on the Google Store.
- An OTP will be generated on the registered mobile number which will help the user to log in.
- Select the respective class of the student.
- Enter the roll number.
- As soon as the user enters the roll number, all the information regarding the exam centre will be displayed on the screen.
The students appearing for the board exam, mostly the Class 10 students, face a lot of stress as they appear for the board exams for the first time. For this, the board has also initiated a psychological counselling session for the students which is free of cost. This year it will be the 23rd consecutive year in which this session will be conducted for the students.
