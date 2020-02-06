CBSE 2020: All You Need To Know About CBSE Exam Centre Locator App

As the board exam for CBSE Class 10 and 12 are approaching, the stress level of the students has also risen up. CBSE earlier declared the date sheet and have also started issuing the admit cards to the students. However, during the student's preparation, locating the exam centre comes up as a common issue among the students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has made it easy for the students by launching an app to locate the exam centres easily. Students can access the application on android mobiles only, by visiting and downloading the CBSE ECL app which is available on the Google Store.