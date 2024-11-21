CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Out: How to Check Class 10, 12 Timetables at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Datesheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025. Students can check the date and time for classes organized by subject, on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will commence on 15 February. Class 10th students will begin with Communicative English/English Language and Literature from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while Class 12th exams will start with Entrepreneurship at the same time. Class 12 exams will take place in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm, based on paper length.
This year, approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools across India and abroad are expected to appear for the board exams. To be eligible for the exams, students must maintain a minimum attendance of 75 percent.
The practical exams, internal assessment, and project work for classes 10 and 12 will begin on 1 January for regular schools and from 5 November to 5 December for winter-bound schools.
Notably, this year the CBSE released the date sheet 86 days before the start of the exams, significantly earlier than the 23 days before the 2024 exams.
Steps to Check CBSE Date Sheet 2025
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for the CBSE 10, 12 Timetable 2025 PDF.
A file will open on the screen.
Check the exam dates on the timetable carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
