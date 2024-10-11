CBSE CTET Exam Date Revised: When Will the CTET December 2024 Exams be Held Now?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled the CTET December 2024 examination date. The exam, originally scheduled for 15 December, will now be held on 14 December 2024.

The CBSE announced the change in response to requests from candidates who highlighted potential conflicts with other competitive exams scheduled on 15 December 2024, in some states and union territories. The board aims to ensure the best interests of all candidates. However, the CBSE clarified that the CTET exam may still be conducted on 15 December 2024, in cities with a high volume of applicants.