CTET December 2021 Admit Card Expected Soon

CBSE CTET December 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CTET Admit card 2021 to be out soon on&nbsp;ctet.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
CTET Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card/ hall ticket of Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 soon.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the same are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.

How to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in

  • Click on CTET December 2021 admit card link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your application number and password

  • Click on 'Sign In'

  • Your admit card link will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for exam day and future reference

"In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph, and signature or any other information, which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections," reads the official notification released by CTET.

CTET exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. 09:30 am to 12 noon, and 02:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates appearing for shift Shift 1 are advised to report at the examination center at 07:30 am while candidates appearing for Shift 2 exam should report at 12:30 pm.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification on CTET's website.

