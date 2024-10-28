CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 Releasing Soon: How to Download the Hall Tickets?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 admit cards soon. However, the exact date is yet to be announced. The exam, which was originally scheduled for 1 December and later rescheduled to 15 December, will now be held on 14 December 2024. The board announced the date change due to conflicts with other competitive exams in some states and union territories.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in, once they are released. The exam will be conducted in 136 cities, with the possibility of it being held on 15 December in cities with a high number of applicants.