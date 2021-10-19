CBSE CTET 2021: Registration Ends Today
The last date to pay the application fee is 20 October 2021.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the registrations for CBSE CTET 2021 on 19 October 2021. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official website of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.
The last date to pay the application fee is 20 October 2021, till 3:30 pm.
In the interim period, the online application correction window will remain open from 28 October 2021 to 3 November 2021. According to previous notification released by CBSE, admit cards of the exam shall be issued in the first week of December 2021 and the results shall be declared on 15 February 2022.
Candidates who have completed their postgraduation with a minimum of 55 per centmarks or equivalent grade and the three-year integrated BEd-MEd program are also eligible to apply.
The director of CTET has also announced that an additional exam centre in Leh has also been created for the convenience of the aspirants. Once candidates clear the CTET 2021, they will become eligible to apply for the post of a teacher in schools.
CBSE CTET 2021: How to Apply
Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in
Navigate to the CTET 2021 link on the homepage and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button.
Enter the required details and save your registration number.
Fill in the online application form and upload the required documents.
Once you have reviewed all the details, pay the application fee and submit.
Download your application form and keep a printout for future references.
