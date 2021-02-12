Will Exams Be Held for CBSE Classes 9 & 11? What Are the Rules?

Amid queries by schools over conduct of exams for non-board classes and the beginning of the new academic year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to start the 2021-22 academic session from 1 April this year.

A circular issued by the board to all principals says that “it would be appropriate to start the academic session 2021-22 from 1 April, 2021, to the extent feasible, subject to instructions from the state government.”