Will Exams Be Held for CBSE Classes 9 & 11? What Are the Rules?
CBSE has asked schools to conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 after correcting learning gaps.
Amid queries by schools over conduct of exams for non-board classes and the beginning of the new academic year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to start the 2021-22 academic session from 1 April this year.
A circular issued by the board to all principals says that “it would be appropriate to start the academic session 2021-22 from 1 April, 2021, to the extent feasible, subject to instructions from the state government.”
What did CBSE say about the reopening of schools?
According to the circular, the board said that due to improvement in the COVID-19 situation, schools in majority of states have reopened for offline classes.
For states in which schools haven’t opened, the board says that “it is expected that schools will be opened in other states/UTs also.”
Will exams be held for Classes 9 and 11?
Yes, the board has asked schools to identify and remedy learning gaps and take steps to correct them, following which schools have been asked to conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 “by strictly following COVID safety protocols as per Examination Bye-Laws.”
The board feels that by conducting exams for Classes 9 and 11, schools would be able to understand areas in which students are lacking , which could then be addressed through specially-designed bridge courses in the new academic year.
What is the passing criterion for Class 11?
Students have to pass at least five subjects for promotion to the next class. If a student fails in one subject in Class 11, they will be allowed to write a compartment exam. If they pass the exam, they will be promoted to Class 12.
What else does the circular say?
CBSE also said that schools should be fully prepared to welcome students for face-to-face classes. This, the board says, will help students to complete practicals and prepare for the exams.
“Schools should focus on each individual student, assess the learning gap and try to address them,” the circular said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.