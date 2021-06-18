How CBSE’s Class 12 Marking Scheme Will Impact College Admissions
While DU & MU could admit students based on board exam results, private universities have their own entrance tests.
The Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to mark theory papers of Class 12 on the basis of a student’s performance in the last three years may not have a significant impact on college admissions, as long as the board comes out with a result and a marksheet like it usually has been doing in pre-pandemic times.
Will the marking scheme impact DU admissions?
While the University of Delhi has said that online registrations for admissions will begin somewhere in mid July, it is yet to take a call on whether students would be given admission based on board exam results or through a Central University Common Entrance or both, said acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi.
“No final decision has been taken on CUCET by the government yet, which may or may not decide to have it. While CBSE has taken a call on Class 12 board exams, other boards too should decide on how to mark students.”PC Joshi, acting Vice Chancellor
Vice Chancellor Joshi said that while the admissions committee of the university met on the matter and considered the many scenarios, it has so far not taken a call on admissions.
- Usually, admissions to undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi are done on the basis of board exam scores and through the Delhi University Entrance Test, for a select range of subjects.
- However, since the National Education Policy had prescribed a CUCET for all central universities, DU has been discussing ways to implement the entrance test.
Will Mumbai University conduct an entrance test?
In Mumbai University, which usually begins admissions by the first week of June, there is no clarity on when registrations for the fresh intake of students will happen.
According to Dr Vinod Patil, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, since the state board has not taken a call on how senior secondary students would be marked, and since a majority of students are from this board, the university has not take any decision on admissions.
“So far nothing has been decided as the state government hasn’t taken a call on Class 12 board examinations. Only after they make a decision, will we be in a position to announce dates and other details.”Dr Vinod Patil, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation.
When asked if Mumbai University is looking at conducting its own entrance tests, Patil said that such decisions can only be taken by the state government.
Do board exams matter in private universities?
While it seems that most public universities will rely on board exams results at least for this year, a majority of leading private varsities say they’ve been conducting their own entrance tests, for which passing the board exam is merely an eligibility criteria.
OP Jindal University: Till last year, students who applied to OP Jindal University had to secure a minimum percentage of marks in board exams in order to be eligible for admissions to undergraduate courses. However, this year, the private varsity has decided to do away with the minimum marks criteria and students can take admissions so long as they clear their respective board exams.
- While law admissions are done based on LSAT scores, students are enrolled in architecture courses through NATA or JEE Main.
- For all other courses, students applying to OP Jindal have to first fill an application for with directive questions, instead of a statement of purpose.
- Following which they must take take the JSAT, the university’s own aptitude test.
- Students who clear JSAT are then proceed for an interview by a faculty member.
Amity University: Although every student who applies to Amity University must secure a certain percentage of marks to be eligible for courses, the selection process is based entirely on a system where students are marked on the basis of video responses of three questions they are asked, says Maj Gen (retd) Bhaskar Chakravarty, Director of Admissions.
- However, board exam results matter in the second option under which those who have scored above 80 percent are given admission test and are not required to go through the video selection process.
- Maj Gen (retd) Chakravarty adds that admissions are currently underway on a rolling basis and a large number of students have already secured a seat in various courses. However, as and when board results are declared, student must meet the minimum eligibility criteria to confirm their admission.
- In addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, students must also pass the board exam in order to retain their seat.
