How CBSE’s Class 12 Marking Scheme Will Impact College Admissions

While it seems that most public universities will rely on board exams results at least for this year, a majority of leading private varsities say they’ve been conducting their own entrance tests, for which passing the board exam is merely an eligibility criteria.

OP Jindal University: Till last year, students who applied to OP Jindal University had to secure a minimum percentage of marks in board exams in order to be eligible for admissions to undergraduate courses. However, this year, the private varsity has decided to do away with the minimum marks criteria and students can take admissions so long as they clear their respective board exams.

While law admissions are done based on LSAT scores, students are enrolled in architecture courses through NATA or JEE Main.

For all other courses, students applying to OP Jindal have to first fill an application for with directive questions, instead of a statement of purpose.

Following which they must take take the JSAT, the university’s own aptitude test.

Students who clear JSAT are then proceed for an interview by a faculty member.

Amity University: Although every student who applies to Amity University must secure a certain percentage of marks to be eligible for courses, the selection process is based entirely on a system where students are marked on the basis of video responses of three questions they are asked, says Maj Gen (retd) Bhaskar Chakravarty, Director of Admissions.