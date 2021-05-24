CBSE Class-12 Board Exams Likely to Be Conducted: Report
CBSE Class-12 Board Exams: The final decision is expected to be announced on 1 June 2021.
Amid gearing up of talks regarding Class 12 examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), new reports suggest that the exams are likely to be conducted. However, format and date for the same is yet to be announced.
On Sunday, 23 May, a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was held to discuss the conducting of CBSE's Class 12 exams and entrance exams for professional courses.
The meeting was attended by education ministers and secretaries of states and Union Territories. Various other stakeholders and chairpersons of state examinations boards, along with Union Ministers Praksh Javdekar and Smriti Irani, were also a part of it.
As per a report by news agency ANI, sources in the Education Ministry said that the majority of states and UTs want the examinations to be conducted.
However, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that states have been asked to send suggestions for conducting Class 12 exams by 25 May.
"As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," he tweeted.
In April, CBSE had announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 Board examinations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across India. While announcing the rescheduling, CBSE said that it will review the situation on 1 June 2021 and take a decision.
The final decision regarding CBSE Class 12 exams can have a crucial impact on other boards as well, as they may follow suit.
(With inputs from ANI)
