CBSE Class 10,12 Result to be Out by 15 July: Check Marking Scheme

Students who have appeared for more than three subjects in their Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be marked for pending papers on the basis of an average, which will be calculated by combining marks scored in top three subjects for which examinations have already been held.

For students who have written only three board papers in total, marks for exams that have not been conducted will be based on the average, which will be calculated by taking into account marks from two best performing subjects, for which board examinations have been held.