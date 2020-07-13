CBSE Class 10,12 Result to be Out by 15 July: Check Marking Scheme
Pending board exams for Class 10,12 that were scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July have also been cancelled
Results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be declared by 15 July, and students will be marked for pending subjects on the basis of board examinations already conducted, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on 26 June.
Additionally, pending board exams for Classes 10 and 12 that were scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July have also been cancelled.
“Results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by 15 July 2020 so that candidates can apply and seek admissions in Higher Education Institutions in India and abroad, based thereon.”CBSE Notification
CBSE has said that while students of Class 10 would be marked for pending papers on the basis of their scores in board examination papers that have already been conducted, students of Class 12 would have the option of appearing for pen and paper exams at a later stage, whenever the situation is conducive.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Marking Scheme
Students who have appeared for more than three subjects in their Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be marked for pending papers on the basis of an average, which will be calculated by combining marks scored in top three subjects for which examinations have already been held.
For students who have written only three board papers in total, marks for exams that have not been conducted will be based on the average, which will be calculated by taking into account marks from two best performing subjects, for which board examinations have been held.
Students who have written only one or two board examination papers so far will be evaluated on the basis of marks scored in the exams combined with internal assessment.
However, only students of Class 12 will have the option of appearing for the pending exams at a later stage, whenever the central government finds the situation conducive.
This option is not available for students of Class 10, who will be marked only on the basis of previous exams.
Class 12 candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations.
For class 12 candidates who do not wish to opt for these exams, marks calculated through the assessment scheme would be considered as final.
