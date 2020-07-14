CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Declared Tomorrow, Says HRD Minister
Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal has said that CBSE Class 10 results will be declared on Wednesday, 15 July 2020.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare results for Class 10 board examinations on Wednesday, 15 July, Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a tweet.
The minister’s comments come amid intense speculation over declaration of results for Class 10 on Tuesday, especially after the ministry declared results for Class 12 without any prior notice on Monday, 13 July.
Earlier, the board had clarified that news reports claiming that results would be announced today were incorrect.
How Will Marks for Pending Papers be Calculated?
- For the students of Class 10 who have appeared for all their examinations, results will be calculated on the basis of performance in all subjects.
- For students who have appeared in more than 3 subjects, the average of the best marks obtained in three subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
- For students who have appeared in only 3 board examination subjects, the average of the best marks obtained in two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
- Results for Class 10 will be based on this methodology only.
- Students of Class 10 will not be allowed to sit for optional exams later for missed papers, unlike students of Class 12.
