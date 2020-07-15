CBSE Class 10 Results Declared: Here’s How You Can Check Scores
CBSE Class 10 results have been declared. Students can check their results at www.cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared results for the Class 10 examinations conducted by it. The result dates were announced by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 14 July.
Students can log in to the following websites to check their results:
- www.cbse.nic.in
- www.cbseresults.nic.in
- www.results.nic.in
Students can access their mark sheets, passing and migration certificates, and skill certificates through DigiLocker. To log into DigiLocker, students must use the mobile number registered with CBSE, enter OTP and use the last six digits of their roll number as security pin.
CBSE has already sent login details for DigiLocker to students on their registered mobile numbers. Students can also check their results through SMS. For this, students must type CBSE10 ROLL NO ADMIT CARD ID and send this to 7738299899.
Students can also call on a given set of numbers to hear their results.
For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699
For subscribers in other parts of the country: 011 24300699
How will marks be calculated?
While students who have appeared for all board papers will be evaluated on the basis of marks scored in those exams, students who have not been able to appear for a couple of papers will be marked for them on the basis on an average derived from board papers that have already been conducted.
- For the students of Class 10 who have appeared for all their examinations, results will be calculated on the basis of performance in all subjects.
- For students who have appeared in more than 3 subjects, the average of the best marks obtained in three subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
- For students who have appeared in only 3 board examination subjects, the average of the best marks obtained in two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
- Results for Class 10 will be based on this methodology only.
- Students of Class 10 will not be allowed to sit for optional exams later for missed papers, unlike students of Class 12.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.