CBSE Class 10 Result: Mark Sheet Abbreviations, Merit List Order

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released its Class 12 result on Monday, 13 July. The Class 10 board exam results were declared on Wednesday. The results can be viewed on the CBSE website and the digital mark sheets can be obtained by students from DigiLocker.

The education board has added several new abbreviations in their academic mark sheets this year. Here is the complete list:

RT (Repeat Theory): Students with RT need to appear for theory compartment examinations .

RW (Results Withheld): This a new abbreviation has been added due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few papers were cancelled for which 400 students’ result could not be calculated. The RW therefore states that the results have been withheld and will be declared later.

COMP (Compartment): Students who do not manage to get above 30 percent in 5 subjects need to appear for compartment examinations. The dates for these examinations are yet to be released.

XXXX: This is one of the newly added abbreviations for students with 6 subjects who have failed in one subject, but however have scored a minimum of 33 percent in 5 subjects. The students can appear for improvement in next year’s board examinations.

ER (Essential Re-appear): The CBSE has this year replaced ‘fail’ with ER.

ABST (Absent): Used for students who were absent during a particular paper.

The other abbreviations include NE, which means Not Eligible, UFM, which stands for unfair means, SJD means Subjudice and NR stands for not registered.