CBSE Class 10: Deadline Extended for Schools To Submit Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 18 May, extended the last date for schools to submit marks of Class 10 students to the board.

Earlier, the last date to submit the marks to the board was 5 June. But now, CBSE-affiliated schools can submit the marks of Class 10 students till 30 June 2021. Last date to submit internal assessment marks has also been extended to 30 June.

This decision has been take in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and safety of teachers and other staff members.

The official notification reads: "Keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to extend the dates."