CBSE Class 10 Marks Verification Deadline, Check Steps, Fees, Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) deadline for verification of all CBSE Class 10 marks was revealed on Friday, 24 July. Students can visit the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in to fill the application form. If the students are not satisfied with their grades, they can apply for verification of the answer sheets.

Students can only apply for one application with their roll number. However, a single application can contain reevaluation requests for several subjects. A separate fee is charged for each subject.

Students are also requested to first refer to the marking scheme for the concerned subject on CBSE’s website. Then, the student should submit the application for revaluation in the required questions with reasoning.