CBSE Class 10 Marks Verification Deadline, Check Steps, Fees, Date
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) deadline for verification of all CBSE Class 10 marks was revealed on Friday, 24 July. Students can visit the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in to fill the application form. If the students are not satisfied with their grades, they can apply for verification of the answer sheets.
Students can only apply for one application with their roll number. However, a single application can contain reevaluation requests for several subjects. A separate fee is charged for each subject.
Students are also requested to first refer to the marking scheme for the concerned subject on CBSE’s website. Then, the student should submit the application for revaluation in the required questions with reasoning.
The status of the re-evaluation process will be updated on CBSE’s website and a formal letter will be emailed or sent by speed post. No appeal or review against the same would be entertained and the decision of the Board will be final and binding on all candidates.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 for Class 10: How to Apply for Verification
- Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.
- Click on Schedule for Verification of Marks apply online link
- A new page will open where candidates will have enter the roll number, 5 digit school number, centre number. Once done, click on proceed
- It would show you the subjects you have appeared in and the radio buttons against them. Select the subject you wish to apply for verification
- The portal would prompt you to confirm your choice. Accept and move to the payment window. A processing fee of Rs 500 per subject is applicable. Students can apply for verification of marks of any number of subjects. Make the payment and you are done
- CBSE would share an application number. Save this application number as all future reference and process would require this number
CBSE Class 10 Verificaiton Fee Details
