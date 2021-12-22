CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Expected To Be Out in January
CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result to be out in January 2022. Check important directives for students and more.
The result for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Classes 10, 12 Term 1 exams 2022 is expected to be declared in January 2022 once the board examinations have concluded.
While the Class 10 term 1 board exams have already ended, there are a few vocational subject examinations of Class 12 that are scheduled to end by 29 December 2021.
Moreover, CBSE has not yet declared any particular dates for the declaration of results. However, schools were previously informed that the CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 results as well as marks would be released after the completion of exams.
Candidates may note that some experts are expecting CBSE to announce the results by 10 January 2022. However, there has been no official announcement from the board.
Read on for some important directives about the CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 exams.
CBSE Class 10,12 Term 1 Result: Important Directives for Students
CBSE has declared that no student will be ‘failed’ at this point and 'pass' or 'fail' would only be awarded to students based on their overall performance in term 1 and term 2 exams.
The term 1 exam will hold a minimum of 50 percent weightage in the final CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022. However, the ratio in which it will be used may depend upon the mode of the Term 2 exam. CBSE is said to declare the result calculation formula soon so that students can calculate their results.
Marks of the offline MCQ based term 1 exam and the internal assessment would be combined and shared by the board. Students must remember that the MCQ was only for the theory portion and they would be awarded marks out of 50 for term 1. Out of this, it would also include the internal assessment marks given by the schools to the students in the various subjects.
Students who have missed the examination will not be given any average marks at the time. Instead, they would be marked absent for term 1. However, whether or not these students will be awarded the marks in their final result is not clear.
According to some experts, CBSE may give marks to students based on their performance in term 2 plus the internal marks awarded to them. However, CBSE has not made any official announcement of the same.
CBSE mark sheet for term 1 examination is not likely to be shared by the board as yet. It is expected that the board would only release the result for the students and share the final marksheet after term 2 examination.
Candidates must note that for the term 2 examination, the board is expected to conduct a subjective examination in the months of April and May 2022.
If the examination is conducted in a subjective way, it would be of a total of 2 hours duration and include MCQ based questions as well as long form and case study based questions.
Also, candidates must note that it is only the term 2 syllabus that would be included in the April-May 2022 examinations.
Students can expect the date sheet for the April examination to be released by the end of January or early February 2022.
For more updates and details about the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 board exams, please check this space and the official website of CBSE regularly.
