CBSE 2020 Date Sheet: Download Class 10 and 12 Complete Schedule
CBSE 2020 Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet Released
CBSE 2020 Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet Released(Photo Courtesy: CBSE)

CBSE 2020 Date Sheet: Download Class 10 and 12 Complete Schedule

raghav goyal
Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet for the CBSE 2020 board examination. CBSE Date Sheet 2020 is now available on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in. Examinations will begin from 15 February 2020 and will end on 20 March 2020 for Class 10 and 30 March 2020 for Class 12.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table

Board examinations for vocational subjects for Class 10 will start 15 February. Information Technology will be the first main exam for CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020, which will be held on 2 March 2020. The exams will end on 28 March 2020.

Date, DaySubject
15-Feb-20Retailing, Automotive, Security, etc.
17-Feb-20Home Science
26-Feb-20English Comm.
29-Feb-20Hindi Course A, Course B
4-Mar-20Science Theory
7-Mar-20Sanskrit
12-Mar-20Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
18-Mar-20Social Science
20-Mar-20Information Technology, Computer Applications
Loading...

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table

CBSE Class 12 board exams start from Monday, 15 February 2020. English subject will be the first main examination for CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020, which will be held on 2 March 2020. Dates for most subjects have already been set. The board has tried to exclude some subjects like mathematics and history.

CBSE 2020 CLASS 10 DATE SHEET

Date, DaySubject
February 15, 2020 - SaturdayMultimedia, Retail, Banking, etc.
February 22, 2020 - SaturdayPsychology
February 24, 2020 - MondayPhysical Education
February 27, 2020 - ThursdayEnglish
March 2, 2020 - MondayPhysics
March 3, 2020 - TuesdayHistory
March 5, 2020 - ThursdayAccountancy
MArch 6, 2020 - FridayPolitical Science
March 7, 2020 - SaturdayChemistry
March 13, 2020 - FridayEconomics
March 14, 2020 - SaturdayBiology
March 17, 2020 - TuesdayMathematics
March 24, 2020 - TuesdayBusiness Studies
March 30, 2020 - MondaySociology

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date

According to the board, CBSE 10th and 12th board results will be released by the first week of May. All parents and students are advised to keep a check on the official website for any information or updates related to the exam. Admit cards will be sent by the board to the respective schools for examination which will be given to the students respectively.

CBSE 2020 Class 12 Date Sheet

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Education section for more stories.

    Loading...