CBSE 2020 Date Sheet: Download Class 10 and 12 Complete Schedule
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet for the CBSE 2020 board examination. CBSE Date Sheet 2020 is now available on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in. Examinations will begin from 15 February 2020 and will end on 20 March 2020 for Class 10 and 30 March 2020 for Class 12.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table
Board examinations for vocational subjects for Class 10 will start 15 February. Information Technology will be the first main exam for CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020, which will be held on 2 March 2020. The exams will end on 28 March 2020.
|Date, Day
|Subject
|15-Feb-20
|Retailing, Automotive, Security, etc.
|17-Feb-20
|Home Science
|26-Feb-20
|English Comm.
|29-Feb-20
|Hindi Course A, Course B
|4-Mar-20
|Science Theory
|7-Mar-20
|Sanskrit
|12-Mar-20
|Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
|18-Mar-20
|Social Science
|20-Mar-20
|Information Technology, Computer Applications
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table
CBSE Class 12 board exams start from Monday, 15 February 2020. English subject will be the first main examination for CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020, which will be held on 2 March 2020. Dates for most subjects have already been set. The board has tried to exclude some subjects like mathematics and history.
|Date, Day
|Subject
|February 15, 2020 - Saturday
|Multimedia, Retail, Banking, etc.
|February 22, 2020 - Saturday
|Psychology
|February 24, 2020 - Monday
|Physical Education
|February 27, 2020 - Thursday
|English
|March 2, 2020 - Monday
|Physics
|March 3, 2020 - Tuesday
|History
|March 5, 2020 - Thursday
|Accountancy
|MArch 6, 2020 - Friday
|Political Science
|March 7, 2020 - Saturday
|Chemistry
|March 13, 2020 - Friday
|Economics
|March 14, 2020 - Saturday
|Biology
|March 17, 2020 - Tuesday
|Mathematics
|March 24, 2020 - Tuesday
|Business Studies
|March 30, 2020 - Monday
|Sociology
CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date
According to the board, CBSE 10th and 12th board results will be released by the first week of May. All parents and students are advised to keep a check on the official website for any information or updates related to the exam. Admit cards will be sent by the board to the respective schools for examination which will be given to the students respectively.
