CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates to be Announced Soon: Tripathi

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam schedules are likely to be announced soon, Anurag Tripathi, Board Secretary said on Friday, 20 November, during a webinar on the National Education Policy.

“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,” he said during the webinar.

However, the format and the schedule of the class 10, 12 board exams in 2021 have not been released yet.