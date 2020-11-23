CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates to be Announced Soon: Tripathi
Schools across the country were closed in March in view of COVID-19 and were partially opened from 15 October.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam schedules are likely to be announced soon, Anurag Tripathi, Board Secretary said on Friday, 20 November, during a webinar on the National Education Policy.
“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments,” he said during the webinar.
However, the format and the schedule of the class 10, 12 board exams in 2021 have not been released yet.
“During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal,” Tripathi added.
Schools across the country were closed in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 and were partially opened from 15 October. A few states have reopened schools in line with Centre’s revised guidelines for reopening education institutions. However, several states have kept schools closed or have closed them again in view of a spike of COVID-19 cases.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.