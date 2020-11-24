No Dates Declared for Class 12 Practical Exams: CBSE Clarifies

Dismissing rumours that dates for board exams to be conducted in 2021 have been released, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 24 November, clarified that it has not released any date for any exam, whether written or practical, so far.

Responding to media reports falsely claiming that the CBSE class 12 practical exams will be held from 1 January to 8 February, the board said that dates mentioned in these articles are old and tentative. It further stated that the dates were issued a long time ago and are not applicable at the moment.