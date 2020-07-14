Cut-offs to Course Selection, CollegeDekho Answers Your Queries

The number of students who scored above 90 percent in Class 12 board exams, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year, has increased by more than 63,000 to 1,57,934. While the numbers of students scoring above 95 percent has increased from 17,690 in 2019 to 38,686 in 2020.

But what does such a huge spike mean for college admissions and the ensuing cut-offs? The Quint spoke to CollegeDekho counselor Jayita Ekka, to understand what’s in store for students at the college notice board.