Cut-offs to Course Selection, CollegeDekho Answers Your Queries

The number of students who scored above 90 percent in Class 12 board exams, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year, has increased by more than 63,000 to 1,57,934. While the numbers of students scoring above 95 percent has increased from 17,690 in 2019 to 38,686 in 2020.
But what does such a huge spike mean for college admissions and the ensuing cut-offs? The Quint spoke to CollegeDekho counselor Jayita Ekka, to understand what’s in store for students at the college notice board.
How will the CBSE Class 12 results affect DU cut-offs ?
To avoid overcrowding and over admission, DU will definitely keep the cut-offs high this year, just like last year. For example, SRCC had a cut-off of 98.5 percent for BCom in its first cut-off, last year. All the top colleges are, similarly, going to have high cut-offs, especially for important subjects like English, Political Science, Mathematics and so on.
What if a CBSE Class 12 student wants to sit for optional exams?
Students can apply to colleges through provisional admission, stating they will be giving their re-examinations. If the college declines it, students need to take admission in private colleges as DU does not accept re-admission.
Which private colleges are popular among students?
In north India, Lovely Professional University, GD Goenka University and Amity University are popular. In south India , you have Bharath University, which is located in Tamil Nadu. In Gujarat, too, many universities have good NIRF rankings. Depending on your course, you need to select your university.
What about universities like Ashoka, OP Jindal and SNU?
Admissions to most of these universities are going on and the process is going to last till November end. These universities have low cut offs, compared to DU. The students who are unable to get a seat in DU can take admission in these universities.
In most of the courses, like engineering and journalism, entrance examinations are conducted. However, if they are not conducted this year, students need to include the particular subject they are interested in, in their best of four, and then apply.
Ekka also answered queries submitted by some aspiring students:
Ayushi Agarwal: What are my chances to get admission in DU or MU if i get 84 percent ?
It will be difficult to get admission in DU in the first cut-off list. You can apply in the second or third cut-off. Admission in popular courses like English and Journalism will be difficult in the first cut-offs.
MU has 75 percent seats reserved for students belonging to Maharashtra, so, if you are from Maharashtra, you have fair chance to get in and if not, it will be slightly difficult.
Nikhil Karkhanis: How can I get a domicile certificate for my daughter in Mumbai?
Parents’ domicile doesn't matter as long as the child is born in Mumbai. They need to apply to the domicile department in Mumbai to get the certificate. However, the process takes a long time and the admissions are two days away.
The application process, at the domicile department, should have been done earlier. But, you can apply for provisional admission somewhere else and apply to MU after you get the certificate.
Uma Vasudeva Rao: Which institutes offer integrated CA degree program?
Becoming a CA is a three-year process. The first level is the CPT, after that training and finally the IPCE course. At the end of every level, students are required to clear the examinations and only after that can they get promoted to the next level.
Register in ICAI, after which you can go through the three- year process. You need minimum 50 percent to apply in ICAI and if you had mathematics, it’s 60 percent. You can also pursue a BCom course if you fear that you may not be able to clear the CA examination and, after graduation, you can apply for masters in accountancy to at least be in that profession if not a CA and find your own niche.
What is difference between craftsmanship program and a diploma? Which institutions provide diplomas for culinary art except for Manipal Institute?
You should pursue a bachelors degree in hotel management and, in the third year, you can opt for a specialisation and after that, go for diploma or certification programs. You should also work as an apprentice under a renowned chef or hotel. This would increase your market value.
Osheen Dahiwale: I have plans to pursue an undergraduate course from abroad, with Economics as the major and Political Science as the minor. Is Political Science, as a subject, worth a degree?
If you are interested in governance or civil service, you can opt for Political Science or else Economics with Statistics or Maths seems to be the better option. However, due to COVID-19, most countries are not issuing visas at least until October, so you can apply to central universities like DU till then or some private universities.
Most universities provide dual-degree programmes so, in that case, you can apply to universities abroad in your third year.
Abraj Ahmed: I have taken admission in a private engineering college but my dream is to pursue MBBS. However, NEET has been postponed till September. Should I attend engineering college classes, even though I am not interested ?
You should not attend engineering college if you are not interested. You can keep on preparing for NEET or apply for medical research in pharma companies.
