May Increase JEE Frequency to 4 Times a Year: Education Minister

At the moment, JEE Main is only conducted twice in a year.

He said that while the Central Board of Secondary Education has already slashed its syllabus by 30 percent, a call on reducing the syllabus of competitive entrance exams or delaying them will be taken depending on the prevailing situation.

Dr Pokhriyal said that since a lot of state boards haven’t reduced their syllabus, the Ministry is discussing the extent to which the syllabus for JEE and other exams are to be reduced “so that a student who has covered 100 percent of the syllabus as well as someone who has covered only 80 percent of the syllabus can attempt the exam successfully.”