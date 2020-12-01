When Will Board Exams Happen? CBSE Students Plead for Clarity

Everytime an acquaintance utters the word board exam, a pall of gloom takes over Class 12 student Mehak Jain. A student of Delhi’s Tagore International School, Jain and many like her have slogged through online classes for almost ten months, hoping that by the end of this year, things would be better.

But if recent numbers of coronavirus infections are to be trusted, things have only become better for the virus and its serological conquests and much worse for students like Jain, who have diminishing sense of clarity on how and when board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Exams would be conducted.