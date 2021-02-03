CBSE: Can You Write Exams at Home Centre? What Are the Protocols?
CBSE’s Controller of Examination said the board will try to allot centres that are in close proximity to students.
Following months of uncertainty around board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education has finally released a detailed datesheet for Class 10 and 12 school-leaving examinations.
But, how will these exams be conducted? What are the safety measures that will be followed and when will the admit card be released? The Quint spoke to Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, to get answers to these questions.
When will Class 10 and 12 board examinations be held?
While Class 10 board exam conducted by CBSE will begin on 4 May and conclude on 7 June, exams for Class 12 will begin on 4 May and end on 11 June.
In order to access the full schedule, click here.
Will exams be held across two shifts?
According to a statement shared by CBSE, examinations for Class 12 will be conducted across two shifts in order to reduce the number of days for which exams are being conducted.
However, as Dr Bhardwaj clarified, in the second shift, examinations to only those subjects that are not taken by students in schools affiliated to CBSE outside India will be held.
“For example, if the English exam, which is taken by students in schools abroad as well, is conducted in the evening shift, it may become dark in some of the eastern countries in which we have CBSE-affiliated schools.”Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE
Why can’t many exams be held in evening shifts?
If the board conducted a common subject like English in the second shift, only students in India would be able to appear for it, as it would be too late in some other countries, where students would have to appear for it the next day.
In such a situation, Dr Bharadwaj says, the board would have to come out with two question papers for the same subject, since the exam cannot be held on the same day,
“Hence, only those subjects that will be written by students in India have been scheduled in the second shift.”Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE
How many subjects are there in the second shift?
Examinations to a total of 42 papers will be held across four days in the second shift, which will begin at 2.30 pm and end at 5.30 pm.
Some of the subjects for which exams will be conducted in the second shift include Nepali, Insurance, Automotive, Odissi, Russian, Persian, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Music Production and others.
What are the COVID-19 guidelines that will be followed at exam centres?
According to Dr Bhardwaj, the board is planning to not allow more than 12 students in one examination hall, while simultaneously considering whether alternative seats could be used every day.
In addition, Dr Bhardwaj said that examination centres will be provided with all the resources to ensure that they have the right infrastructure and facilities in place to conduct exams, in accordance of health and safety guidelines, which the board is formulating in consultation with health experts.
Moreover, the board has said that no school staff who had worked in the morning shift will be asked to work in the afternoon shift.
Will students be allowed to choose their home centre for exams?
The choice of an exam centre depends on a number of administrative factors, including the proximity and presence of a post office. However, Dr Bhardwaj said that CBSE is trying its best to assign an exam centre that is in close proximity to a student.
“In such conditions, we are looking for schools and centres with excellent facilities. We will try to ensure that majority of students are allotted a centre that is close to their home school.”Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE
In order to ensure that students do not face any problem, the board has decided to expand the number of test centres and so far, no upper limit has been decided.
When will admit cards be issued?
According to Bhardwaj, dates for release of admit cards will be announced after the board has identified centres in which exams will be conducted.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.