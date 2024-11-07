CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025: How to Download 10, 12 Exam Dates at cbse.gov.in?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 starting 15 February onwards. The board will release the detailed date sheet with subject-wise timings soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

Approximately 44 lakh students are anticipated to appear for the exams across 8,000 schools in India and abroad. This year, the CBSE released the Class 10 and 12 date sheets in mid-December for the 2024 exams. The date sheet for the 2023 exams was released at end of the December.