CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025: How to Download 10, 12 Exam Dates at cbse.gov.in?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 starting 15 February onwards. The board will release the detailed date sheet with subject-wise timings soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
Approximately 44 lakh students are anticipated to appear for the exams across 8,000 schools in India and abroad. This year, the CBSE released the Class 10 and 12 date sheets in mid-December for the 2024 exams. The date sheet for the 2023 exams was released at end of the December.
The board has already announced that practical examinations and internal assessments for winter-bound schools will take place from 5 November to 5 December. For schools not following the winter break, these assessments will be conducted from 1 January onwards.
Subject-wise marks distribution for both Class 10 and 12 is available on the CBSE's official website. The board has also reminded schools to enforce the examination by-laws, including the mandatory 75 percent attendance requirement for students to be eligible for the board exams.
'The Board offers a 25 percent relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted,” the CBSE official statement.
Students can access sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and marking scheme.
How to Download CBSE Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2025?
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download CBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2025.
A PDF file will open on the screen.
Check the date sheet carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
