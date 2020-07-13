CBSE 12 Results 2020 vs 2019: 118.7% More Students Score Above 95%
The number of students scoring above 95 percent has increased from 17,690 in 2019 to 38,686 in 2020.
The number of students who scored above 90 percent in Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education this year has increased by more than 63,000, a close analysis of data from last year has revealed.
While in 2019, around 94,299 students had scored above 90 percent, this year, the number has gone up to 1,57,934.
Similarly, the numbers of students scoring above 95 percent has increased from 17,690 in 2019 to 38,686 in 2020 – a difference of about 20,996 students.
With 20,000 more students scoring above 95 percent as compared to 2019, college cut-offs are likely to witness even more cut-throat competition.
Interestingly, the pass percentage this year has risen by 5.38 percent, from 83.40 percent in 2019 to 88.7 percent in 2020. Between 2017 and 2018, the pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 had risen only by 1.3 percent
South & Delhi Lead the Way
According to data shared by the board, Kerala’s Thiruvananathapuram has the highest number of students who have passed the Class 12 board exam, followed by Bengaluru and Karnataka.
- Trivandrum 97.67
- Bengaluru 97.05
- Chennai 96.17
- Delhi West 94.61
- Delhi East 94.24
- Panchkula 92.52
- Chandigarh 92.04
- Bhubaneswar 91.46
- Bhopal 90.95
- Pune 90.24
According to CBSE, in terms of pass percentage, girls are ahead of boys by 5.96 percentage points. While the 92.15 percent girls cleared the Class 12 board exam this year, the pass percentage for boys stood at 86.19.
For transgenders, the pass percentage stood at 66.67 percent.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.