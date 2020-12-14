Education Minister to Discuss Board Exams With Teachers on 17 Dec
During his last live, Dr Pokhriyal had said that no decision has been taken on dates for board exams.
After speaking extensively on entrance examinations during his last interaction, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal is all set to go live again at 4 pm on 17 December, this time to take questions from teachers on the issue of board exams.
Dr Pokhriyal made the announcement on Twitter, where he asked teachers to share their concerns with him, using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.
Dr Pokhriyal’s second live comes after his interaction with students on 10 December which failed to address increasing queries centred around board exams.
What did Pokhriyal say on 10 December?
Dr Pokhriyal said that so far, no decison on dates for board or entrance examinations have been taken, while assuring students that the ministry would try its best to avoid a clash between practicals and other entrance exams.
Responding to a query of a Class 12 CBSE student, who asked if CBSE practicals would be postponed or cancelled in the light of less physical classes, the Education Minister said that a decision on the matter will be taken soon.
“Your question is extremely valid. If practical classes are not held in labs, how can a student prepare for final practicals? We will actively consider your suggestion.”Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister.
The Education Minister also said that if the situation does not become conducive for holding practical classes, a decision on CBSE Class 12 practicals will be taken soon.
