Download Class 12 CBSE History Sample Paper For Better Preparation
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently declared the datesheet for class 10 and class 12 CBSE board examination 2020 on the official website at cbse.nic.in.
Along with the exam schedule, CBSE also issued sample papers for students.
With the help of the sample paper, students will get an overview of the CBSE 2020 exam pattern. The time after the release of the CBSE board exam schedule is very important for students.
During this time, they can revise all subjects and improve their preparation. We are providing sample papers of history for CBSE class 12th students below.
CBSE 2020 Class 12 History Board Exam Sample Paper
Time allowed for the exam: 3 hours
Maximum marks: 80
According to the CBSE class 12 History sample paper of 2015-16:
- The CBSE History exam is divided into five parts. Three questions will be asked from section A which will be of two marks each.
- In section B, there will be six questions of four marks each. Students will get an option in this section of attempting any five questions out of the six questions.
- This is followed by Section II which consists of section C and section D. This section has a poem on which one question is asked. Students have to read the poem and answer the question which is compulsory and for four marks.
- Section C is divided into three parts. For every part students have an option between two questions. Therefore, a total of three questions need to be attempted in this section. These are of eight marks each taking the total to 24 marks.
- In section D, a summary on three different topics will be given and the students will have to answer a total of nine question. Every summary consist of 3 questions of 7 marks each.
