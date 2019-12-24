CBSE 2020: Hindi Elective and Core Sample Papers & Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 12th board examination from 15 February 2020. Students of class 12 often feel very stressed before the board exams. CBSE also issues sample papers to reduce the mental stress of students and to help them prepare better.

Sample papers help the students to develop an easy understanding of the exam pattern and prepare for that particular board exam.

This year, the Hindi exam will be held on 20 March 2020. We are providing CBSE class 12th Hindi sample paper for the students appearing for CBSE 12th board examination. Hindi is considered a scoring subject and students can do well in the exam, with good preparation.