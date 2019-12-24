CBSE 2020: Hindi Elective and Core Sample Papers & Exam Pattern
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 12th board examination from 15 February 2020. Students of class 12 often feel very stressed before the board exams. CBSE also issues sample papers to reduce the mental stress of students and to help them prepare better.
Sample papers help the students to develop an easy understanding of the exam pattern and prepare for that particular board exam.
This year, the Hindi exam will be held on 20 March 2020. We are providing CBSE class 12th Hindi sample paper for the students appearing for CBSE 12th board examination. Hindi is considered a scoring subject and students can do well in the exam, with good preparation.
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Sample Paper and Exam Pattern
The CBSE class 12 Hindi exam is divided into four parts. It is mandatory to solve some questions in every section, so options in some sections are also given. According to the new CBSE exam pattern, Hindi paper will be of total 80 marks. 20 marks are assigned for practicals.
Students are advised to check the sample papers of the last two years as some of the questions in the exam are often repeated from the past years. Note such questions and prepare for them accordingly.
