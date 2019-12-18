CBSE 2020: Class 12 English Sample Paper, Exam Pattern & Tips
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 2020 date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The class 12 English exam will be held on 27 February 2020 and students are already preparing for the upcoming exams.
Experts believe students should and can score well in English exams in order to maintain a good percentage in the upcoming board results. CBSE class 12 students can improve their preparation by solving the sample paper. Apart from this, students can also use some important tips given below.
CBSE Class 12th English Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
The written examination consists of a total of 80 marks. The students are given three hours to solve the question paper. The paper is divided into three parts:
- Section A consists of 20 marks
- Section B consists of 30 marks
- Section C consists of 30 marks
CBSE 2020 English Exam Tips For Better Preparation
- Reading Section: For the reading section, if the students make reading a habit, that would be useful for the examination as well as for the future. Reading more and more articles would improve their reading skills and at the same time they would gain knowledge. They can memorize difficult words or lines by writing them down repeatedly.
- Writing Section: The best way to improve the preparation of writing section is to read about a wide range of issues so your writing skills are enhanced. Also to go through the speech, report and article thoroughly. Set a timer to increase the writing speed. After completing the sample paper, take feedback on your preparation.
- Literature Section: For this section, students should refer to the NCERT syllabus and go through all the chapters in the book for better preparation.
