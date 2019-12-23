CBSE 2020: Download Class 12 Accounts Sample Paper & Exam Pattern
CBSE Class12 board examination 2020 will commence from 15 February. The full date sheet of CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam is available on the official website at cbse.nic.in.
CBSE also issues sample papers to ease the stress of Class 12 students. These sample papers offer students an insight into the exam pattern, helping them prepare well for the exam.
If you are about to appear for your Class 12 board exam this year, here’s where you can access the sample paper for Accountancy.
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper
The accounts paper for CBSE Class 12 will be held on 5 March 2020, Thursday. It is divided into several parts and is mandatory for all the students to attempt all the compulsory questions. Students are also given choices in certain sections.
Students are given 15 minutes to read the question. During this time, students cannot write anything on their answer sheets. Therefore, students should utilise that time in reading the questions thoroughly. This information is given to students on a note on the question paper. Students can start writing the answers only after 15 minutes of distributing the question papers.
