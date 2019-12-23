CBSE 2020: Download Class 12 Accounts Sample Paper & Exam Pattern

CBSE Class12 board examination 2020 will commence from 15 February. The full date sheet of CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam is available on the official website at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE also issues sample papers to ease the stress of Class 12 students. These sample papers offer students an insight into the exam pattern, helping them prepare well for the exam.

If you are about to appear for your Class 12 board exam this year, here’s where you can access the sample paper for Accountancy.