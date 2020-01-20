CBSE 2020: Check How To Download Admit Card from cbse.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the admit cards for class 10 and class 12 students. Candidates who will be appearing for CBSE 2020 board examinations can check their respective admit cards on the official website at cbse.nic.in. These admit cards cannot be downloaded online, however, it will be distributed by their respective schools.
The school principal will login into the official website of CBSE through the respective school code and login ID. After this, the school management will download, take a print out, seal the admit card and distribute it among the class 10 and class 12 students. Students who have done private registration can download the admit card from the official website of CBSE Board.
How To Download CBSE Admit Card?
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘ADMIT CARD AND SCHOOL LOC FOR BOARD EXAMINATION 2020’ available on the homepage of the website.
- A new page will open as soon as you click on this link.
- Enter the user ID, password, security pin and click on login.
- You can then successfully download the admit card.
CBSE 2020 Admit Card Important Information
Students are advised to first read and check the important information mentioned on the admit cards, such as students name, parent's name, address and school centre. In case of any mistake in the admit card, students can contact the school manager.
CBSE 2020 Board Exam Date Sheet
CBSE board has released the complete schedule for class 10 and class 12 board examinations which will be held between February and March. Class 10 exam will commence from 15 February 2020 and will end on 28 March 2020. Whereas, class 12 board exams will commence from 15 February and will end on 30 March 2020.
