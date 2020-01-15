CBSE 2018 Toppers Answer Sheet Released for Class 12 Students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released solved sample papers of 2018 for Class 12 for the board examinations to be held in 2020. Apart from this, the CBSE has provided toppers answer sheet for all the subjects of CBSE 2018 C lass 12 examination on its official website at cbse.nic.in. With the help of these solved papers and toppers answer sheets students can improve their preparation for the upcoming CBSE 2020 board exams to be held in the month of February-March.
CBSE and ICSE Board issues sample papers three months prior to the examinations. These sample papers contain information about the exam pattern of the question paper. However, now the CBSE board has released the answer sheet of the previous year’s toppers. The toppers answer sheet link for all the subjects of Class 12 issued by CBSE are provided below.
CBSE 2018 Class 12 Toppers Answer Sheet
- Mathematics Answer Sheet
- Chemistry Answer Sheet
- Biology Answer Sheet
- Accountancy Answer Sheet
- Economics Answer Sheet
- Business Studies Answer Sheet
- English Core Answer Sheet
- Hindi Core Answer Sheet
- Hindi Elective Answer Sheet
- Geography Answer Sheet
- History Answer Sheet
- Political Science Answer Sheet
- English Elective (101)
Apart from CBSE toppers answer sheets, CBSE has also released the solved papers, model answers, sample papers and marking scheme from previous year’s question papers for the students who are going to appear for CBSE 2020 board examinations.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet
CBSE Class 12 board exams start from Monday, 15 February 2020. English subject will be the first main examination for CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020, which will be held on 2 March 2020. Dates for most subjects have already been set. The board has tried to exclude some subjects like mathematics and history.
