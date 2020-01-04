CAT Results Out: 10 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, 21 Get 99.9
Ten candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which were announced on Saturday, 4 January.
All ten candidates are men from technological and engineering backgrounds, officials said, adding six of these candidates are from IITs and two from NITs.
A total of 21 candidates have scored 99.9 percentile of which 19 are from technological background. The exam conducted for admission into MBA courses by IIMs and over 100 non-IIM institutions, saw the highest number of candidates appearing for it in the last ten years.
A total of 1.34 lakh men and 75,000 women had appeared for the exam, while five transgender candidates took the test.