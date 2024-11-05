CAT Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today: How to Download Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 admit card today, 5 November 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official IIM CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2024 admit card will be available for download from 5 November to 24 November 2024. The exam is scheduled for 24 November 2024, and will be conducted in multiple shifts across 170 test cities.

The CAT is a three-section test, with each section focusing on a different area: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The test duration is 120 minutes.