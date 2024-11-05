CAT Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today: How to Download Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 admit card today, 5 November 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official IIM CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.
The CAT 2024 admit card will be available for download from 5 November to 24 November 2024. The exam is scheduled for 24 November 2024, and will be conducted in multiple shifts across 170 test cities.
The CAT is a three-section test, with each section focusing on a different area: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The test duration is 120 minutes.
Candidates must keep their application number and password ready to download the admit card. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, test center address, and exam timings.
CAT scores are used for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses IIMs offer. Several non-IIM institutes also consider CAT scores in their admission processes.
After the exam, IIM Calcutta will release the official answer key. Candidates can also expect unofficial answer keys and expected marks vs percentile predictions from various coaching centers. However, IIM Lucknow's official cut-off marks and answer keys are final.
How to Download CAT Admit Card 2024?
Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CAT Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
