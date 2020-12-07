CAT 2020: How to Download Answer Key, Calculate Percentile
The response sheets can be downloaded by CAT 2020 candidates by using their CAT login ID and password.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, the administering body of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020, is expected to release the CAT 2020 answer keys soon. More than 2 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2020, which was held on 29 November.
In the past, the CAT answer keys were usually released within a week of the exam but the trend seems to have changed this year. The CAT 2020 was conducted on 29 November but the answer key has not been released yet.
CAT is conducted annually either in the last week of November or first week of December. This year, the pattern was changed and it was conducted in three slots. The number of questions was reduced from 100 to 76. The duration of the exam was also reduced from three hours to two hours.
How to Download CAT 2020 Answer Key
Once out, the response sheets can be downloaded by CAT 2020 candidates by using their CAT login ID and password. Following is the step-by-step process to download CAT 2020 response sheet.
- Visit the official website of CAT i.e. iimcat.ac.in
- Click on the 'login' tab
- Enter CAT login ID and password
- CAT 2020 response sheet will appear on the screen
How to Calculate CAT 2020 Percentile
- Find the total number of candidates appearing on all the three shifts of CAT 2020
- Assigning ranks based on the scaled or normalised score
- Calculation of percentile score = [(Number of Aspirants - Rank)/Number of Aspirants] x 100
- Round-off the calculated CAT 2020 percentile score up to two decimal points
