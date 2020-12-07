CAT 2020: How to Download Answer Key, Calculate Percentile 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, the administering body of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020, is expected to release the CAT 2020 answer keys soon. More than 2 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2020, which was held on 29 November.

In the past, the CAT answer keys were usually released within a week of the exam but the trend seems to have changed this year. The CAT 2020 was conducted on 29 November but the answer key has not been released yet.

CAT is conducted annually either in the last week of November or first week of December. This year, the pattern was changed and it was conducted in three slots. The number of questions was reduced from 100 to 76. The duration of the exam was also reduced from three hours to two hours.