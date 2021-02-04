Budget 2021: Can MoE Help Improve Digital Access With Less Funds?

As budgetary spending on the coronavirus-hit education sector reduces by over Rs 6,000 crore, the Union Ministry of Education may have to repurpose funds towards improving access to digital education, reviving financially-drained schools and setting up a system of assessing exactly how much education has been lost in the many months that students have spent without education.

In order to understand how the ministry can make the best use of funds available to it, The Quint spoke to Bikkrama Daulet Singh, Co-Managing Director, Central Square Foundation, who highlighted key spending priorities for education in 2021.