Can Certificates Judge Talent? DU ECA Aspirants on Lack of Trials

Usually, DU conducts ECA admissions on the basis of trials (that carry 75% weightage) and certificates (25% weightage). However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic this year, the university has decided to conduct ECA admissions solely on the basis of certificates.

Earlier, the university had decided to conduct ECA admissions only on the basis of NSS and NCC certificates, but later rolled back the decision.

For Agra resident Ritika Sundrani, who keeps an active interest in debate, it is not the lack of talent, but the lack of adequate opportunities at the school level that could prevent her from getting into her dream DU college.