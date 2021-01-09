Cambridge University to Train Andhra Municipal Students, Teachers
12,378 teachers working in Andhra Pradesh’s municipal schools, along with students, will be trained in English.
The Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Department inked a pact with the UK's prestigious University of Cambridge on Thursday, 7 January, to train teachers and students in English. This programme is limited to the teachers and students under the municipal department.
"As per the memorandum of understanding, the University of Cambridge will provide training to teachers and students under the municipal department in order to improve English language proficiency," said an official statement.
Cambridge University is one of the several institutions that the Andhra government approached to seek advice to revise the existing school curriculum to make it more suitable for existing situations.
Municipal administration commissioner Vijay Kumar signed the agreement on behalf of the government with TK Arunachalam, University of Cambridge's Regional Director for South Asia, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
As part of the programme, 12,378 teachers working in municipal schools, along with students across the state, will be trained to develop proficiency in English language. Fourteen language labs will be set up in 13 districts across the state. Training will also be given in Science and Mathematics.
(With inputs from IANS.)
