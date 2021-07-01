CA Day 2021: History & Significance of Chartered Accountants' Day

Chartered Accountants' (CA ) day is celebrated every year on 1 July. The days is organized by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). It is observed to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution of India's most professional and old finance and accounting body ICAI.

The ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for accounting profession and financial auditing in India. Every accounting and finance organization including National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) have to follow the recommendations of accounting standards made by them.