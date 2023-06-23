Byju's Auditor, Top Financiers Quit Amid Loan Dispute: Key Points on the Turmoil

Valuation slashed: Once worth over $22 billion, Byju's valuation was marked down by BlackRock, a minority shareholder, to $11 billion in December 2022 and $8.29 billion in March 2023, Economic Times reported citing company filings.

Financing: But, in May, the startup managed to secure funds through a Rs 2,000-crore investment round from Davidson Kempner Capital. The deal was signed based on the expected cash flows of Byju's test prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services.

Loan default: The online platform missed an interest payment of about $40 million on a whopping $1.2-billion term loan B, which it had secured from US-based investment management firm Redwood in 2021.

Lender dispute: In May this year, two subsidiary entities of Byju's (Alpha and Tangible Play) were sued by investor Timothy R Pohl and American lender Glas Trust Company for allegedly siphoning $500 million out of Alpha. However, Byju's refuted the allegations by saying that the amount had been used to fund growth plans.

On the other hand, Byju's filed a lawsuit against Redwood for allegedly accelerating the prepayment of the term loan B. The startup further claimed that it had been subject to "predatory tactics" by the lender and has also refused to make loan payments until its dispute with the US-based hedge fund has been resolved.

Massive Layoffs: The Byju Raveendran-led startup has cut thousands of jobs across departments over the past year after growth, as well as funding, of the online education sector slumped post-COVID-19.