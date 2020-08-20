BIS & IIT-Roorkee Join Hands to Promote National Standardisation

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Wednesday, 19 August, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the fields of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, development and management of water resources and renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology, biomaterials etc.

“We are happy to collaborate with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and contribute to the country’s endeavour to ensure adequate standardisation and conformity assessment. We will also explore how students can be made more aware of national and international standards in different engineering disciplines,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee.

Under the MoU, both institutes will collaborate in standardisation activity through technical committees, undertake R&D projects, organise seminars, conferences, workshops, and exchange publications and other literature of common interest related to Standardisation and Conformity Assessment among others.