BIS & IIT-Roorkee Join Hands to Promote National Standardisation
Both institutes will collaborate in standardisation activity through committees, undertake R&D projects and more.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Wednesday, 19 August, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the fields of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, development and management of water resources and renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology, biomaterials etc.
“We are happy to collaborate with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and contribute to the country’s endeavour to ensure adequate standardisation and conformity assessment. We will also explore how students can be made more aware of national and international standards in different engineering disciplines,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee.
Under the MoU, both institutes will collaborate in standardisation activity through technical committees, undertake R&D projects, organise seminars, conferences, workshops, and exchange publications and other literature of common interest related to Standardisation and Conformity Assessment among others.
BIS will also extend financial support to establish a Chair in the field of Standardisation and Conformity Assessment at IIT-Roorkee.
“IIT-Roorkee is an institution par excellence and its expertise in technology and research is well-known across the globe. As the National Standards Body, we are excited to partner in their journey to move a step ahead so as to benefit national standardisation. We are also eager to join hands in promoting standards and their integration with curriculum,” said Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS.
As per the MoU, both institutes are entitled to ownership on any property which is developed under the partnership. The ownership of intellectual property such as confidential information, know-how, patents, will be vested with the institute responsible for its development. Both parties will be entitled to joint ownership in case the property is developed jointly.
