BTE UP Result 2024 Declared for June Exam: Check Scores at result.bteexam.com

The Board of Technical Education (BTE) Uttar Pradesh has declared the June examination results 2024 on the official websites at bteup.ac.in and result.bteexam.com. Candidates who appeared in the BTE UP main, diploma, pharmacy, and special back paper exam this year can download and check their results from the website using their login details like enrollment number and date of birth.
BT UP Examination 2024 for different courses was conducted from 22 June to 26 July 2024. With a pass percentage of 42 percent, the female candidates outperformed male candidates in the semester exams. This year, UPBTE introduced a digital assessment system for the first time under an initiative led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel.
Steps to Check BTE UP June 2024 Result?
Visit the official website at result.bteexam.com.
On the homepage, go to the results section.
Now choose the examination name as per your preference under 'June main, Diploma in Tool and Mould Making, Pharmacy, special back paper or Pharmacy special back paper.'
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like enrollment number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your results will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
