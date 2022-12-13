BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Released; Check and Download on bssc.bihar.gov.in

The BBSC CGL admit card for year 2022 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission yesterday, 12 December 2022. Candidates who have registered for the BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 exam can go to the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com and check the Bihar CGL admit card. There will be an option to download the admit card as well.

As per reports, the admit card download link is showing error and the authorities will inform the candidates once the link is active again.