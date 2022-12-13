BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Released; Check and Download on bssc.bihar.gov.in
Candidates will have some issues with the BSSC CGL admit card link, they will be informed after the link is active.
The BBSC CGL admit card for year 2022 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission yesterday, 12 December 2022. Candidates who have registered for the BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 exam can go to the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com and check the Bihar CGL admit card. There will be an option to download the admit card as well.
As per reports, the admit card download link is showing error and the authorities will inform the candidates once the link is active again.
BSSC CGL 2022 Exam Date
BSSC CGL Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 23 and 24 December 2022. The candidates will have to login to the official portal using their registration number and date of birth/password.
The exam will be held in two shifts on 23 December and in a single shift on 24 December.
How to Download BSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com
On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Admit card download link for 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022"
You will have to enter your credentials like registration number and date of birth/password to login.
Your BSSC CGL 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
You can check and download the same and take a printout for further use.
Candidates must know that it is mandatory to carry the BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 to the examination center on the day of exam else they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: BSSC BSSC CGL 2022 BSSC CGL
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.